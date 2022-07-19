The Idol: Here’s what BLACKPINK’s Jennie has to say about her role in The Weeknd’s new show with Lily-Rose Dep

On July 19, HBO released the first trailer for its upcoming series, ‘The Idol’, starring The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp in the lead roles. However, the Hallyu world has been celebrating for a different reason altogether. BLACKPINK member Jennie has chosen her very first acting role in the ‘Euphoria’ maker’s next.

While details about her appearance, such as the name of her character, its style and the duration of her role are something the BLINKs are very curious about, they were also waiting for Kim Jennie’s take on it. Being her debut acting gig, it opens up new doors for the Korean star. Relaying her thoughts through the medium of her company, the BLACKPINK member said, “As soon as I read the scenario, I thought that the story was very charming and so I wanted to be a part of it. I'm excited and I'll do my best, so I hope that everyone will look forward to it."

In the first trailer released on July 18, 'The Idol' premised a lifestyle full of craziness as The Weeknd took centre stage. Lily-Rose Depp held her end of the stick where she acted as Jocelyn. Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis and Hari Nef also star in the upcoming show that has raised equal parts eyebrows and equal parts anticipation.

The release date of the drama has not been revealed so far however the production is said to have been completed recently. BLACKPINK is set to make their return in August and we are sure the fans are excited for everything that awaits them.

