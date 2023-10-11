'If I'd known..': Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik talk about reuniting for Doctor Slump after The Heirs

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik reunited for the upcoming drama Doctor Slump after 10 years. The romantic comedy will be released soon and the pairing is raising expectations of fans as the two will be seen together on screen for the first time since The Heirs. The actors presented together at The Fact Music Awards 2023 and discussed their upcoming projects together.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye to reunite after The Heirs

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye presented an award together at The Fact Music Awards 2023. The pair discussed their upcoming romantic comedy Doctor Slump. The actors have reunited after a decade and were last seen together in the cultural reset drama The Heirs. While Park Hyung Sik was a supporting actor back then, this time both actors will be playing the main protagonists. While presenting, Park Shin Hye mentioned that this is their third time presenting together at an awards show this year. Jokingly she said, “If I had known that we’d be meeting again, I would have gone about with you”. Additionally, they also revealed the details of Doctor Slump. They asked the viewers to anticipate the drama as Park Shin Hye is known for her romantic comedy roles and moreover, this would be Park Hyung Sik’s first romantic-comedy role in 6 years. The exciting new drama will be released soon and fans are eagerly waiting to see the actors’ chemistry together.

Doctor Slump summary and cast

Though the release date for Doctor Slump has not been revealed yet, there are other details of the drama that we do know. Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik would be coming together for the first time since 2010’s The Heirs. This power pairing has created hype around the JTBC drama.

The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye).

