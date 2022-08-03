If You Wish Upon Me: Ji Chang Wook, SNSD’s Sooyoung & more gear up to grant wishes in intriguing teaser

On August 3, KBS released a collective teaser for the upcoming K-drama ‘If You Wish Upon Me’, including shots from previously released teasers. The upcoming series stars Ji Chang Wook, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, Sung Dong Il, Won Ji An, Yang Hee Kyung, Gil Hae Yeon, Yoo Soon Woong and more.

‘If You Wish Upon Me’ sees Ji Chang Wook in the role of Yoon Gyeo Rae, a man to whom life has not been kind. Though with no will to live, he ends up in an institution offering hospice care, where he works towards making the wishes of those who have little time left, come true.

The newly released teaser addresses ‘Team Genie’ as the ‘Avengers of the Wish World’, referring to their efforts towards granting the last wishes of patients in a hospice institution. While also including certain shots previously released through other teasers, this new teaser offers us a more comprehensive look at the different characters that will greet us through the upcoming series - from the social worker Yoon Gyeo Rae, to the fiery nurse Seo Yeon Joo (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung) and more.

Check out the newly released teaser, below:

Recently, a group poster was also released for ‘If You Wish Upon Me’, showcasing the team, along with the words “The final moment, so that [it/you] can shine.” Meanwhile, the previously released teasers had each introduced us to different facets of the drama, sharing a glimpse as to what we are going to be receiving.

From one teaser introducing us to Yoon Gyeo Rae’s painful backstory, to another moving us to tears as Kang Tae Shik (Sung Dong Il) attempts to grant wishes, and yet another making us laugh out loud at Seo Yeon Joon and Yoon Gyeo Rae’s interactions. Sweet, powerful, and funny, ‘If You Wish Upon Us’ is being highly awaited!

The KBS series premieres on August 10. Stay tuned for more updates!

