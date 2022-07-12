If You Wish Upon Me Posters OUT: Ji Chang Wook stands at crossroads with himself

‘If You Wish Upon Me’, the upcoming slice of life drama is set to sail on an emotional ride. KBS 2 TV has released the first teaser posters of its upcoming drama where actor Ji Chang Wook takes up the lead role. All eyes are on the ‘Healer’ star who will take on a challenging role this time around.

‘If You Wish Upon Me’ will see Ji Chang Wook take on the character of Yoon Gyeo Re, a man who has lost meaning in his life. He is seen resorting to dealing with the pain by getting tattoos drawn on himself. His mind is that of a young broken child who has no will to continue but has to live his life as an adult.

In the newly released posters, his two different sides can be seen exposed to the world. In the first poster, Yoon Gyeo Re can be seen looking to the side with a dejected expression on his face. Arms full of tattoos with a casual outfit on, he has only one question on his mind. “Work where you make people’s wishes come true? You get paid to do that?”

The second poster shows him in an opposite state as he stands fearful at the shore of a beach. As opposed to before, he is now dressed in tailored formals. A puppy clutched in his arms, he stares ahead with worried eyes.

Check out the two posters below.

‘If You Wish Upon Me’ is set to premiere on August 10 at 9:50 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

