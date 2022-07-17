‘If You Wish Upon Me’ Stills: Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung transforms into a nurse with a warm heart

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung brings healthy and bright energy to viewers through 'If You Wish Upon Me'. Sooyoung transforms into Seo Yeon Joo, a hospice nurse. Unlike other nurses who are represented by the image of an angel in a white coat, Seo Yeon Joo is a 'obsessive sports fanatic' who considers her muscle loss to be the end of the world.

Naturally, she is called an icon of health, vitality, and vitality, and she is the brightest and most shining being in the hospital, and she is a person who gives hope to everyone. In the released photo, Choi Sooyoung, who played Seo Yeon Joo, has a colorful appearance. Her smile, as dazzling as the sunlight, raises the corners of the viewers' lips. The badge reminiscent of Aladdin's magic lamp worn on one of her collars raises expectations for Seo Yeon-joo's performance as 'Team Genie'.

In another photo, Choi Sooyoung is absorbed in the monitor on which the patient's information is written. Here, with a high hair style, she is showing off her professionalism as a nurse along with a solid personality. Sooyoung, who enjoys weight training that requires extreme patience, draws admiration. She clearly contains the 'athletic fanatic' aspect of Seo Yeon Joo's character, and her colorful charms are leading to expectations for her drama.

‘If You Wish Upon Me’ follows Yoon Gyeo Rye’s life. He lived at an orphanage and also spent time in a juvenile detention center and prison. He struggles to have a normal life. Due to an incident, he begins to volunteer at a hospice. There, he works with volunteer team leader Kang Tae Shik and nurse Seo Yeon Joo.

