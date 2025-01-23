iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: BTS' Jimin, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Lisa, Stray Kids, aespa, ENHYPEN and more earn nominations
Nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025's prestigious titles like best MV, artist of the year and more have been released. Read to know who all will be fighting for the titles.
K-pop heavyweights like BTS and BLACKPINK, and rookies like BABYMONSTER and ILLIT are all eyeing coveted titles of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025. The 12th edition of the annual award function will take place on March 17, 2025. It will include live acts from K-pop artists, surprise guests and collaborations. An interesting part of the show is the revelation of inspirational stories of artists about their journey to success.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024. The event will also offer a preview of the upcoming hits of 2025. This year, a great number of K-pop acts have made it to the nominations of the coveted iHeartRadio titles, portraying the increasing influence of South Korean pop music in the global sphere.
BTS' Jimin bagged several nominations in 12th edition of iHeartRadio Music Awards. His lyrical single Who has been nominated for Best Lyrics award and he has made it to Kpop Artist Of The Year and Kpop Song Of The Year (with Who) nominations list. His variety show with BTS teammate Jungkook, Are You Sure?!, has also found a place in the Favorite On Screen category.
BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé featured in the Best Music Video nominations. Lisa's lead single from her debut studio album, Alter Ego, called ROCKSTAR and Rosé globally popular song APT., featuring Bruno Mars are the songs in the list. The female K-pop idols will be contesting artists like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar and more for the title.
Here's the full list of nominations for K-pop categories—
K-pop Artist of the Year
- aespa
- ATEEZ
- ENHYPEN
- Jimin
- Lisa
K-pop Song of the Year
- Chk Chk Boom by Stray Kids
- Magnetic by ILLIT
- Supernova by aespa
- Who by Jimin
- XO (Only If You Say Yes)by ENHYPEN
Best New Artist (K-pop)
- BABYMONSTER
- BADVILLAIN
- ILLIT
Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge
- LE SSERAFIM
- KISS OF LIE
- Karina from aespa
- ILLIT
- ENHYPEN
- ATEEZ
- AESPA
