iKON 7th Debut Anniversary: A chest full of marvel with RHYTHM TA, LOVE SCENARIO, KILLING ME and more

RHYTHM TA: Even though the title track for their debut album was ‘My Type’, it was ‘RHYTHM TA’ that came in and caught the audience off guard. With a tune matching the nature of the song, people were grooving to the rhythm just as the name demanded.

iKON debuted in 2015 with their studio album ‘Welcome Back’ which introduced the world to their refreshing color and a group that goes all in. Members Bobby, Jay, JUNE, Song, DK and Chan, and then-leader B.I came together to form some of the most catchy tunes. Seven years since they entered the scene, the boy group has stayed true to their above par singles creation skills. Here are some of our favourites.

LOVE SCENARIO:

A breakout that no one expected. ‘LOVE SCENARIO’ was the right change to iKON’s career as the song hit it off with people across all demographics. Becoming a children’s song to being played at the craziest clubs, it became a sensation right when the world needed it. Trendy beats and an easy to follow flow lead to it receiving worldwide love.

KILLING ME:

A masterpiece often left unattended, ‘KILLING ME’ offers a much deeper understanding of iKON’s music. Released in 2019, this song personally defined iKON’s music with extremely alternating rap verses.

Why Why Why:

If iKON knows how to do one thing fabulously well- it’s writing break-up songs. This number came as a resurrection tool for the group which deserved an accolade talking about a common experience with utmost despair and yet keeping the song upbeat. It really is an undeniable art to be so good at penning pain in subdued flair- 'Why Why Why' is just that and more.

But You:

Taking you back to the sparkly days, iKON’s latest, 'But You' is a good peek at how far they’ve come and yet manage to stay right on track. Dedicating the stage to the vocal members of the group provides enough room to admire the song with a dash of mellowness.

Which is your favourite iKON song? Let us know below.

