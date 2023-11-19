iKON and B.I reunite after 4 years at Supersounds Festival; receive mixed response from fans

iKON and the group's former member B.I shared a stage at the Supersounds Festival in Thailand. The fleeting interaction between the two was a bitter-sweet moment for fans. iKON is a K-pop group which made its debut in 2015 with their album Welcome Back. The track Rythm Ta from the album became a hit. LOVE SCENARIO, which was released in 2018 became their claim to fame. The song became a super hit and trended amongst the South Koreans big time.

iKON and B.I share a stage

At the Supersounds Festival in Thailand which took place on November 18 and 19, K-pop group iKON and their former member B.I shared the stage together. This was the first time in four years that they were spotted on screen together by the fans. A video of the end of the concert went viral in which B.I can be seen glancing at his ex-group iKON and their members as they pass him by. B.I looked at them as they walked down the stage after which he had a small smile on his face.

When the BTBT singer was answering questions during the festival, the iKON members were seen looking at him and listening to him carefully. This was not the reunion that the fans were hoping for but nonetheless, the two parties were seen together in one space after years.

This was an emotional moment for the fans as many felt fulfilled by this indirect meeting while others felt upset that this was not the interaction they expected. The moment received mixed reactions from fans.

B.I and iKON's recent activities

B.I made a comeback on November 10 with his third EP Loved. On October 27, he unveiled the music video for the pre-released single Loved. As a soloist he received a lot of attention for his tracks like BTBT and Keep Me Up.

iKON's Bobby dropped his solo album Robert this October with the music video for the lead track F. On OCtober 15, he also dropped the music video for the b-side track Hercules which features JUSTHIS.

