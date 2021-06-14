iKON and EVERGLOW become the newest groups to join the Weverse family

Read on to know when both the groups will start their community on Weverse here.

The artist-to-fan communication platform Weverse is attracting more idol groups and gradually increasing its roster. Launched in 2019 by Hybe Corporation, Weverse started only with the groups BTS and TXT, and slowly took 22 other artists under their wings. It now has a mixture of groups and solo artists. The latest addition to the Weverse family is the popular boy group iKON and the girl group EVERGLOW.

YG Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment, agencies of iKON and EVERGLOW respectively, announced the groups’ joining Weverse platform today, on June 14. With this news, iKON becomes the second YG artist to join the globan fan platform (First is the rookie boy group TREASURE). Big Hit Entertainment (now BigHit Music) had joined hands with YG for a strategic partnership and this move seems to further solidify their partnership. According to the agency’s announcements, iKON’s exclusive community will open up on June 21 and the group will be releasing the behind-the-scenes of their participation on Mnet’s ‘Kingdom’ show on Weverse first, before any other platform/

On the other hand, EVERGLOW’s Weverse community opens from today, June 14. The group promises to interact more closely with their fans all around the world through the app.

Take a look at the announcement tweet for EVERGLOW below:

Ready? All Light! Another venue of communication between EVERGLOW and FOREVER, EVERGLOW Weverse has opened! #EVERGLOW will interact more closely with fans all around the world on a global fan community, #Weverse. Stay tuned GO TO #EVERGLOWWeverse

https://t.co/gjbqBCbEby pic.twitter.com/rrABrBVw9Z — Weverse (@weverseofficial) June 14, 2021

There were speculative reports doing rounds last month that the biggest YG artists BLACKPINK and BIGBANG will be joining Weverse in the second half of the year. Now that iKON, one of the major artists that contribute to YG’s growth have confirmed to join it, only time will tell whether the rumours turn out true or false.

