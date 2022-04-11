iKON announces comeback with new album; Drops teaser poster

iKON is officially coming back! On April 11 at midnight KST (April 10 at 8:30 pm IST), YG Entertainment officially announced the boy group’s long-awaited comeback. The comeback was announced by way of a teaser poster with the words ‘New Album’ and ‘Coming Soon’. Check out the teaser announcing iKON’s comeback, below:

Although no other details have been revealed yet, including the date of the comeback, fans are extremely excited, especially as this is iKON’s first comeback in over a year. The group’s latest release was their digital single ‘Why Why Why’ in March 2021, and their last physical album, ‘i DECIDE’, dropped in February 2020 with its title track ‘Dive’.

In 2021, iKON also participated in Mnet’s comeback survival show ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’. Through the series, the group dropped the song ‘At Ease’, included in the special EP ‘Kingdom <Finale: Who Is the King?>’.

Meanwhile, iKON has been keeping iKONICs engrossed with their hilarious reality series ‘iKON ON AIR’. The series began on March 22, featuring the group’s six members participating in different interesting corners like games and talk sessions. ‘iKON ON AIR’ tests the group’s entertainment abilities, and is chock-full of tense situations, games of psychology, and iKON’s hilarious and chaotic personalities. iKON had previously dropped a teaser video announcing the series, and promising ‘guaranteed enjoyment’, along with a way of experiencing iKON’s hidden entertainment talents, the members’ chemistry, and non-stop fun.

iKON debuted in 2015 under YG Entertainment, and currently comprises six members: Yunhyeong, Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Chanwoo and Donghyuk. Stay tuned for more updates!

