iKON announces their own reality show 'iKON's Type: One Summer Night'

iKONICS, we have more content coming our way!

The boys are set to release their own reality show called 'iKON's Type: One Summer Night'’ as announced on 12 August. An exclusive, one-of-its-kind program, it aims to bring forth the kinship of the six boys who have been together for a long time.

The show will be produced by SM C&C STUDIO-Wavve, as original content and fans can watch through the Wavve app. Additionally, Thailand fans can check it out on the OTT platform trueID. With its first episode airing on August 20, the show will continue every Friday at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST).

Shot in a beautiful location in the city of Gangneung, it will capture the fun activities that the iKON members take part in for 3 days and 2 nights. As the group completes 7 years since their debut and a decade of togetherness, the members have much to show in their upcoming show. Interesting missions such as sleeping in the same bed as another member, a thing the boys of iKON have not done in the last four years, and checking each other’s luggage before leaving for the trip, will be a part of the reality show.

Teasing the forthcoming fun, it was revealed that member Song will be sharing his bed with someone who has a personality opposite of his own, prompting the fans to believe that it will indeed be a laughter-filled time.

Are you excited ti watch iKON having a blast? Let us know below.