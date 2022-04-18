iKON confirms comeback with ‘FLASHBACK’ on THIS date

On April 11 at midnight KST (April 10 at 8:30 pm IST), iKON officially announced their long-awaited comeback by dropping a teaser poster with the words ‘New Album’ and ‘Coming Soon’. Following this, we have new updates about the upcoming release! iKON will be returning with their mini album ‘FLASHBACK’ on May 3!

On April 14, iKON revealed that the group will be returning on May 3, by way of sharing a teaser poster that featured a hazy blue background, and six blurry figures standing in a line at a distance. Check out the poster confirming the date of iKON’s comeback, below:

iKON followed this by dropping a video titled ‘CONCEPT TEASER #1’ on April 15 KST. The teaser follows the slightly hazy vibe of the previously released poster, and features the six members walking around and posing in beige and brown toned clothes. Watch the teaser video, below:

After this, on April 18 at midnight KST (April 17 at 8:30 pm IST), iKON released a poster announcing that the group will be returning with their fourth mini album ‘FLASHBACK’. The poster shows the six members standing in front of a sandstone-coloured building, in the outfits from the concept teaser video previously released. Check out the poster, below:

iKON’s latest release was their digital single ‘Why Why Why’ in March 2021, which makes their comeback with ‘FLASHBACK’ the group's first album release in over a year. Stay tuned for more details!

