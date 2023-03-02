iKON drops dates and regions for 2023 world tour; Teaser image for Bobby's new music released

iKON’s new managing agency 143 Entertainment recently took to their official SNS and announced the group’s first project for 2023. The group will embark on the tour in the month of May and meet fans across Asia, Europe, and Americas. The said teaser has also asked fans to stay tuned and expect further updates on March 7.

Following the latter-mentioned update concerning iKON’s upcoming world tour, the agency also dropped a teaser image for Bobby’s new single. The single is scheduled to release on March 21, 2023. Bobby’s single will officially be the group’s first project as a part of 143 Entertainment. The group had recently ended their affiliation with YG Entertainment and signed a new contract with 143 entertainment.

Bobby is back

As the news of an upcoming world tour and Bobby’s new single has been released, fans have been quick to react and trend ‘Bobby is back’ on social media.

iKON’s Departure from YG Entertainment

Following the conclusion of iKON Japan Tour 2022, all six members of the boy group iKON ended their respective contracts with YG entertainment. The group had been with YG for seven years. Following their departure from YG entertainment iKON signed a contract with 143 Entertainment on New Year’s earlier this year. YG Entertainment had released an official statement concerning the matter in December last year. The statement started off with the news of iKON leaving YG Entertainment after a thorough discussion.

The agency had stated that following the termination of their contracts with YG Entertainment, the group will remain intact. There will be no changes in their functionality as a group or in the way in which they interact with their fans. The official statement concluding asked iKONIC (fans of iKON) to continue to love and support their favourite band as is and thanked them for their support so far.

143 Entertainment is a South Korean record label and managing agency. It was established in mid-2020. The agency made headlines when the boy band iKON left YG Entertainmentt to sign a contract with them. iKON is now officially a part of 143 Entertainment. The group joined their new managing agency on January 1, 2023.

