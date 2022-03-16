iKON drops teaser for upcoming reality series ‘iKON ON AIR’

iKON is gearing up to launch their very own reality series, ‘iKON ON AIR’! Beginning March 22, ‘iKON ON AIR’ will feature the group’s six members participating in different engrossing corners like fun games and talk sessions. The boy group is gearing up for their full group comeback in the first half of this year, and until then, will be greeting viewers through ‘iKON ON AIR’.

The group also dropped a teaser video announcing the reality series. According to the teaser, we are promised ‘guaranteed enjoyment’, and a means to see iKON’s hidden entertainment talents, the members’ chemistry, and non-stop fun.

The hilarious teaser starts off with a gleaming black van pulling up to a red carpet, and the members stepping out one by one in crisp, white, collared shirts and smart black suits. It progresses to show the members discussing ‘iKON ON AIR’, talking about how the upcoming series will test iKON’s entertainment abilities, and then proceeds to show glimpses of upcoming episodes in the series, teasing tense situations, games of psychology, and iKON’s inherent chaotic energy when all the members are together.

Watch the teaser for iKON’s upcoming reality series, ‘iKON ON AIR’, below:

iKON debuted under YG Entertainment in 2015, currently comprises six members: Yunhyeong, Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Chanwoo and Donghyuk. The group’s most recent comeback was with their digital single ‘Why Why Why’ in March 2021, following which iKON participated in Mnet’s ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’. Through the series, they released the song ‘At Ease’, included in the special EP ‘Kingdom <Finale: Who Is the King?>’.

‘iKON ON AIR’ is a weekly series, premiering next week, on March 22.

