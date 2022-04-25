iKON drops tracklist for ‘FLASHBACK’; Bobby & WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, Mino featured in credits

Following the announcement that iKON’s upcoming release is titled ‘FLASHBACK’, the group has dropped more details about their comeback! On April 19, the day after dropping a teaser poster announcing the title of the mini album, iKON shared individual teasers of the members. This was followed by a second concept teaser video.

This teaser video takes on a black and white concept, unlike the previous one (released on April 15), which followed a beige and brown tone. The charismatic teaser goes for a lot more drama and flair. Check out the second concept teaser video for ‘FLASHBACK’, below:

On April 21 at midnight KST (April 20 at 8.30 pm IST), iKON dropped panorama posters for ‘FLASHBACK’, following the dark and dramatic theme of the second concept video. Additionally, the next day, iKON dropped a second poster, announcing the title song of their fourth mini album as ‘BUT YOU’. Check out the title song poster, below:

In the most recent update, on April 25 at midnight KST (April 24 at 8.30 pm IST), iKON dropped the tracklist, revealing multiple exciting details! ‘FLASHBACK’ will contain a total of six songs, the final one of which (‘AT EASE’) will only be available on the CD version of the mini album.

Further, track four, ‘GOLD’ has been co-composed by WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, and has been co-written by him and iKON’s Bobby. Additionally, WINNER’s Song Mino has been credited as co-composer and co-lyricist (joined by Bobby) for ‘AT EASE’. Impressively, iKON’s Bobby has his name on the credits as a lyricist for every single track on the mini album.

‘FLASHBACK’ drops on May 3 at 2.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for more details!

