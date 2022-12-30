iKON, Kang Dong Won leave YG Entertainment after BIGBANG members; BLACKPINK to follow?

YG Entertainment was established by one-third of the famed Seo Taiji and Boys, Yang Hyung Suk. Groups like BIGBANG and 2NE1 who became the face of the Hallyu movement alongside those active in the same time frame originated from YG Entertainment and have continued to be regarded as some of the best K-pop groups ever. However, 2022 is turning out to be no less than a complete turnaround of the YG Entertainment roster.

Boy group iKON’s current members Kim Jinhwan, Bobby, Yun Jun Hyeong, Kim Dong Hyuk, Koo Jun Hoe, and Jung Chan Woo, have all decided to part ways with YG Entertainment following their contract expiration. According to a statement by the agency on their official website, they will still be a part of the group and communicate with the fans through earlier social media channels. iKON’s promotions will continue under the management of YG Entertainment, though their exclusive contract has ended.

YG Entertainment’s notice on iKON members’ departure

“Hello, this is YG ENTERTAINMENT.

We would like to inform you that after a long discussion with the members of iKON (Kim Jinhwan, BOBBY, Song Yunhyeong, Koo Junhoe, Kim Donghyuk, and Jung Chanwoo) about future activities, we have agreed to respect each other's opinions and terminate the exclusive contract upon expiration of the contract period.

The 6 members of iKON will continue their activities as the group 'iKON'. In addition to that, they will continue communication with iKONIC through their official SNS (social media accounts) including the official fan community platform Weverse as usual.

We sincerely thank iKON who has been with us as an artist until now. We look forward to supporting iKON's activities in various fields in the future. We would also like to thank iKONIC who have been with us for iKON’s journey. We hope you can send your unchanging interest and encouragement to the members for their new start.

Thank you.”

As of now, it has been reported that iKON’s 6 members are looking for a domestic agency to work with and continue their future activities. They are also reportedly in talks with 143 Entertainment for signing all of them.

Kang Dong Won

Actor Kang Dong Won who has been with YG Entertainment for 6 years has also decided to not renew his contract following the end of his tenure as revealed on December 30. He will no longer be managed by YG Entertainment and is reportedly set to be a free agent until he finds the right fit for his future promotions. Kang Dong Won first joined the agency in 2016 and renewed his contract twice after that.

BLACKPINK

The wildly popular girl group with the members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa has made quite the name for itself ever since their debut in 2016. BLACKPINK’s members have been associated with YG Entertainment even before their formation as the agency also managed their trainee life as well as their solo projects. Over the years, BLACKPINK has become a K-pop icon and continued to spread its charms globally, with an ongoing ‘BORN PINK’ world tour following the release of their second full album earlier in the year.

With the departure of so many artists, their renewal is also being questioned. According to reports, BLACKPINK is discussing moving to THEBLACKLABEL as is being told by industry insiders. THEBLACKLABEL which Teddy manages will reportedly handle all activities of the group after having completed discussions about their contracts earlier this year. Teddy is a creative director and songwriter who has been behind multiple hits by BLACKPINK and used to be a producer at YG Entertainment. If the news is true, the members will only move to the sister label for management and are likely to continue their full group activities under YG Entertainment.



BLACKPINK moving to THEBLACKLABEL?

Regarding the girl group, a YG Entertainment representative reportedly clarified the rumours with, “There’s nothing I can confirm regarding the news. What I can say is that our contracts with the members have not ended yet. It's hard to confirm whether they will sign with The Black Label or not after their contracts end.” Another report said that the agency completely denied the transfer calling it groundless.

BIGBANG

Earlier this week, it was reported that BIGBANG members Daesung and Taeyang have both left YG Entertainment. Meanwhile, leader G-Dragon’s contract is still under discussion. While Daesung moved to THEBLACKLABEL, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment which was co-founded by Teddy, Taeyang will only associate with the agency for BIGBANG promotions. Member T.O.P was the first to leave YG Entertainment a few months ago. The quartet will still be under YG Entertainment for group activities.

Previously, TREASURE members, Yedam and Mashiho left the group and the agency after terminating their contracts and deciding to take on a different path.

In the midst of all this, YG Entertainment has shared a teaser for one of their upcoming projects, a new girl group. All eyes are on the company for its future plans.