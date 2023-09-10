iKON officially reclaims all group trademarks from YG Entertainment, marks another landmark for the group

In a historic landmark by the group and in the K-pop scene in general, iKON has won back all of its trademarks and intellectual properties from YG Entertainment. The group who made its start under YG Entertainment decided to part ways with the agency on December 30. All iKON members decided to leave YG. It can be seen as a great step in the K-pop scene overall. After leaving YG Entertainment, iKON joined 143 Entertainment.

iKON owns all 13 trademarks for the group name

According to the Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service aka KIPRIS, iKON members now own all 13 trademarks for their group name iKON. All 13 trademarks have been transferred to the members of iKON. The fans are happy and joyful to learn this about the group. But why are there 13 trademarks you may ask? It is because each trademark refers to a particular classification of goods and services needed by iKON to succeed. You may understand it as one may be needed to print on their albums and photobooks while the other one will be used for the marketing or advertising of the group iKON. The group has joined the likes of INFINITE and GOT7 who were able to retain all the Intellectual Property rights of their own groups with them. As long as the rights are retained by the idols, the K-pop industry will become more artist friendly.

iKON's recent activities

iKON released their last mini album called Flashback with lead single But You and went on a Japan tour under YG Entertainment. After joining 143 Entertainment, the group iKON released their first full length album Take Off in May 2023. They also announced plans to go on a world tour titled 2023 iKON World Tour 'Take Off' with tour stops in Asia, Europe and North America. On August 23, the group iKON released their special single album called PANORAMA with a music video for the same title track and T.T.M ( Talk To Myself).

