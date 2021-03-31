iKon releases a LIVE version of their latest song ‘Why Why Why’; is an acoustic pleasure to the ears

On March 31, iKon released a live video version of their latest digital single. Watch it here now.

The now six-member group’s latest digital single ‘Why Why Why’ was released on March 4, with a music video too. Definitely one of the most underrated bands in K-Pop, many fans would remember their iconic song ‘Love Scenario’ more than any other song. However, their comeback song is an emotional song, riddled with the hurt of a heartbreak.

The group released a live video of them performing and singing their latest digital single in the comfort of a room-looking set. They don’t dance in this version of the song, but keep the emotions in their voice at an all-level emotional high. With soft and husky vocals, it feels like an acoustic dream come true. All the members are dressed semi-casually and give in their all to the performance. The live video is different from the MV on many levels which is another reason why the song feels extremely peaceful and soothing.

Check out the live video of ‘Why Why Why’ below:

The last album iKon released was their third EP called ‘I Decide’ in February 2020. It was a mini album featuring five tracks. It was also their first release as a six-member group, after the departure of B.I. from the group in 2019. He was charged with attempting to purchase illegal drugs three-four years ago. They’re currently participating in Mnet’s idol group competition show ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ which is scheduled to air from April 1 on every Thursday. They will be competing with other boy groups such as ATEEZ, BTOB, SF9, Stray Kids and THE BOYZ.

Credits :iKon YouTube

