iKON releases PANORAMA MV; Shares THIS message with fans: Watch

iKON shared that they will be making their comeback by releasing a new special single album titled PANORAMA. They shared the tracklist for the album which includes two singles titled T.T.M and PANORAMA. T.T.M is co-composed by Bobby and Donghyuk and the lyrics of PANORAMA are co-written by Bobby.

iKON makes a comeback

iKON is a six-member group that was formed under YG Entertainment. The members of the group are Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, JUNE, and Chan. iKON announced that they will be releasing PANORAMA, a special single album with T.T.M and PANORAMA as the two songs in the tracklist. The music video for PANORAMA conveys the message of looking at one's past and reflecting the idea that an end sometimes means the beginning of something new. PANORAMA conveys the message of not letting go even if you are separated at times. Earlier the group had unveiled individual member's teasers for the emotional song on YouTube.

iKON's recent activities

iKON released their fourth EP titled Flashback in May 2022 with lead single But You. The group also held the iKON Japan Tour 2022 in Kobe and Tokyo. iKON parted ways with YG Entertainment after their contracts expired in December 2022. They signed with a new agency called 143 Entertainment. In March 2023, the agency announced that iKON will be having its world tour. The group embarked on their 2023 iKON World Tour 'Take Off' with performances in Asia, North America, and Europe. They released their third studio album Take Off in May 2023. Soon Jay announced his military enlistment by writing a letter to the fans. He enlisted in the military on July 20.

