iKON releases teaser for upcoming reality show ‘iKON's Type: One Summer Night’

iKON is having fun and we are loving it! Earlier on August 12, the boy group announced plans to air their own reality show, ‘iKON's Type: One Summer Night’. The first episode will air on August 20, 2021, on Wavve app as well as on the OTT platform trueID for Thailand audience. The six boys visit a scenic location in the city of Gangneung for 3 days and 2 nights on the show.



For this project, iKON has done a collaboration with SM C&C STUDIO who have produced it for them. On August 18, the main teaser of the reality program was shared by SM C&C STUDIO on their official YouTube channel. The teaser begins with the voice of the eldest member, Jay

Who recalls how the six boys have been together for 10 years now and are like a family. The members can be seen doing funny moves around him as the camera pans to the picturesque view of the beach where iKON will get their party started.



As promised, a fun time is experienced by the members, especially Bobby who can be seen walking under an umbrella held by the youngest, Chan. A swimming pool, water slides, park rides and more seem to be in store for the six boys as they fill their stomachs to their full potential with delicious food made available to them. A yacht ride is not a far dream as iKON sails through the sunset. They get talking about the love they have experienced in the team as the night falls and the teaser comes to an end with them screaming the program name in unison. Watch below.

‘iKON's Type: One Summer Night’ will air its first episode on August 20 at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST) and will continue every Friday after that.



Will you watch iKON’s reality show? Let us know below.