BREAKING: iKON’s Bobby announces marriage and fatherhood

Bobby is getting married and having a baby soon! You heard that right, the iKON family is only getting bigger as Bobby announced his marriage and fatherhood on August 20 at around 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) through his Instagram account. In a letter personally written by the artist himself, he revealed the news to the world.

The letter reads,

“Hello this is iKON’s Bobby.

I have something to tell you today, so I am writing this after much deliberation.



I have promised to marry the person I love.

And in September I will become a father.

I am happy to have a new family, but I am even more sorry to the fans who are embarrassed by the sudden news.



I should have informed you sooner, but I'm sorry for the delay because I was worried about it.



To all the people who have helped and supported me with their heart and soul, I feel a huge responsibility because I feel like I have put a burden on you.



I apologize with all my heart to those who have been offended or greatly confused by my story.



Even though I lack in many places, I will become someone who will not bring shame to the iKON members, fans, and my parents who have made me into an important person.



Above all else, I will do my best for the fans and members who are waiting for iKON's activities.”

Kim Jiwon, known by his stage name Bobby, is a South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter. Born on December 21, 1995, Bobby debuted under iKON, the talented group managed by YG Entertainment in the year 2015. He is one part of a duo named MOBB with WINNER’s Mino. He also won the third edition of the Mnet rap survival program ‘Show Me The Money’ and is known for his unique style.

Congratulations Bobby!

