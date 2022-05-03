iKON’s comeback MV for ‘BUT YOU’ is a retro pop dream; WATCH

On May 3 at 2:30 pm IST, YG Entertainment’s boy group iKON returned with their fourth mini album ‘FLASHBACK’. Marking the group’s first comeback in over a year following the digital single ‘Why Why Why’ in March 2021, ‘FLASHBACK’ contains a total of five tracks - ‘BUT YOU’, ‘DRAGON’, ‘FOR REAL?’, ‘GOLD’, and ‘NAME’. Additionally, a final sixth track ‘AT EASE’ will be available solely on the CD version of ‘FLASHBACK’. Out of these songs, iKON has also released a music video for the title track, ‘BUT YOU’.

With ‘BUT YOU’, iKON challenges a new genre. The synthwave track reinterprets 1980s-era pop music in a modern way. The lyrics are an honest confession of being unable to forget a past relationship. During the press conference prior to the release, iKON’s Bobby shared that through the song, the members wanted to show a variety of new things, rather than following a safer path.

The retro-style music video, meanwhile, is a dreamy, accurate visual representation of the song’s sound. Check out iKON’s comeback music video for ‘BUT YOU’, below:

Meanwhile, iKON’s Bobby has his name on the credits as a lyricist for every single track on the mini album, including the title track ‘BUT YOU’. Further, fellow labelmate, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon is credited as a co-composer and co-lyricist for track four, ‘GOLD’, while WINNER’s Song Mino carries the same credits for track six from ‘FLASHBACK’, ‘AT EASE’.

Congratulations to iKON for their comeback! What do you think about ‘BUT YOU’ and ‘FLASHBACK’? Share your thoughts with us below!

