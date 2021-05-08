iKON’s Donghyuk to self quarantine himself after coming in close contact with dancer who tested COVID positive

YG Entertainment has given an update on iKON's COVID-19 testing! Read on to find out.

The Coronavirus scare is growing day by day, yet the show must go on, right? All the competing groups are working very hard to showcase their best stages on Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War, but now the group iKON has hit an unfortunate roadblock on their journey on the show. On May 8, YG Entertainment, iKON's agency announced that all the members of iKON and their accompanying staff underwent testing as a precautionary measure, and everyone’s test results came back negative.

However, Kim Donghyuk, who came into close contact with the dancer who tested COVID positive, will remain in self-quarantine until May 18 at noon KST. Not just that, Donghyuk will strictly adhere to health authorities’ guidelines for everyone's safety. Also, Cre.Ker Entertainment, THE BOYZ's label stated that Juyeon would also be under self-isolation until May 18, following his negative test result. They further explained that all of the staff and members tested negative on May 6, 2021, when they had heard the news of the confirmed case. Juyeon will not be participating in THE BOYZ’s official schedules until then.

All of the idols competing on Kingdom: Legendary War have now tested negative for COVID-19. In the forthcoming episodes, the competing groups will be joining forces and taking the stage together as they put on a total of six-unit performances. In the upcoming third round, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and BTOB will form one team, while THE BOYZ, SF9, and iKON will form another.

The two teams will then go head-to-head, competing in vocal, rap, and dance unit performances that feature each team’s vocalists, rappers, and dancers collaborating as intergroup units. THE BOYZ, SF9, and iKON’s vocal unit will be performing a fantastic rendition of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s Spark. On the other hand, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and BTOB’s vocal unit will be covering IU’s Love Poem, while their dance unit will be showcasing their unique stage on EXO's song Wolf. The next episode of Kingdom: Legendary War will air on May 13 at 7:50 pm KST.

