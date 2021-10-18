iKON’s JUNHOE confirms acting debut with high school fantasy film ‘Even If I Die Once Again’

iKON's JUNHOE has been cast in the movie 'Even If I Die Once Again' (working title). The movie tells the story of a stuntman in his 40s, who dreamed of becoming an actor, after an accident returns him to his high school days and gives him an opportunity to rethink his dream.

In 'Once Again Even if I Die', JUNHOE takes on the role of Bong Gyun, a high school student who is charming and cool but constantly flirts. Bong Gyun is a character who lives and dies of loyalty, and is an old friend of Woo Seok (Jo Byeong Gyu), who attends the same school in the play. Based on his unique trendy visuals and energy, Jun Hoe not only breathes fresh vitality into the film, but also raises expectations that he will show extraordinary close chemistry with the characters.

JUNHOE, who is loved as the vocalist of iKON, who has produced numerous hit songs such as 'Taste Sniper', 'LOVE SCENARIO', and 'Why Why Why', fans are eagerly awaiting the news of his acting activities on the screen caused fans to grow curious of his skills to be displayed on screen. The movie 'Even If I Die Once Again', which is produced by TS Narin Cinema, is scheduled to start production work and filming in October and will be released in 2022.

iKON, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, consisting of six members: Bobby, Jinhwan, JUNHOE, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk and Chanwoo. First introduced in the reality survival show ‘WIN: Who is Next’ as ‘Team B’, the group went on to appear in the 2014 reality survival show ‘Mix & Match’, which determined the final membership lineup of iKON. Originally a seven-piece band, B.I departed from the group in June 2019.

