iKON's 6th debut anniversary: 5 Times the boy group swept fans off their feet with exceptionally perfect songs

While talking about the diversity of K-pop music, it is impossible to not mention iKON! iKON debuted under YG Entertainment in 2015 and celebrates its 6th anniversary today! That is, on September 15, 2021. The six-member boy group has time and again proved its artistic excellence by releasing super hit songs one after the other. From emotional acoustic tracks to upbeat hip hop music, there isn’t a thing the boys have not given a try. Starting with their debut studio album ‘Welcome Back’ to their latest EP ‘I Decide’, every single album is unique and has its own captivating artistry.

Here are some of the biggest superhit songs by iKON.

‘Love Scenario’

It is impossible to talk about iKON and not mention the song ‘Love Scenario’! One of the biggest hits the industry has ever witnessed, ‘Love Scenario’ is a song that had the entire nation and K-pop enthusiasts all across the globe dancing to its rhythms. Lyrically, ‘Love Scenario’ is a song about a couple breaking up and all the pain as well as comfort they feel.

‘Bling Bling’

The perfect song for electronic upbeat music enthusiasts to vibe with! ‘Bling Bling’ is a catchy hip-hop song with an incredibly powerful music video and rhythms that can be felt from afar. ‘Bling Bling’ marked iKON’s position as powerful and enthusiastic rookies and ensured fans that the group isn’t stopping anytime soon!

‘Killing Me’

Had a breakup? That’s alright, iKON’s discography can relate! Another incredible song based on breaking up, ‘Killing Me’ talks about how difficult it is to forget your lover after a breakup and how everything reminds one of the good memories. The song has a very catchy rhythmic pattern which is surely going to stick in your head and the next thing you know, you’re addicted to ‘Killing Me’.

‘Apology’

Another mind-blowing number. ‘Apology’ is a deep and meaningful track asking for an apology from their lover, who they kept neglecting to go up the ladder of success. The song is written by Teddy and Kush and has a powerful music video, enough to leave you in tears.

‘Airplane’

Long-distance relationships, the uncertainty of meeting again, wanting to be together but still separated, that’s what one of iKON's most incredible tracks ‘Airplane’ talks about. The sad song backed up with impactful instrumental music is perfectly balanced with the group’s impeccable vocals.

