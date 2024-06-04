iKON’s Bobby debuts buzz cut in PICS ahead of mandatory military service enlistment; gifts fans icecream to beat the heat

iKON's Bobby is heading off to military service today, June 4th. Due to his family commitments, having tied the knot in 2021 and welcoming a son, he's enlisted as an active reserve soldier. Bobby took a moment to share a photo and a brief message a day before with fans before beginning his service.

iKON’s Bobby enlists in military today; shares greetings with fans

On June 3, the day prior to his enlistment, Bobby hopped on his personal social media to send a heartfelt message to his fans. He pledged to treat 200 ice creams to iKONIC (iKON’s official fan club name) from 6 AM. to 11 PM, expressing his gratitude and promising a safe return.

In April, iKON’s agency 143 Entertainment initially announced Bobby's enlistment for May 21. However, they later updated the schedule, pushing it back to June 4. Given Bobby's marital status—he tied the knot in 2021—and him being a father of a son, he was chosen for full-time reserve service, prioritizing his responsibilities to his family.

He actually gave away the ice creams to fans at convenience stores with a message to iKONICS on a note, "Be careful of the heat." And On June 4th, the day he is enlisting, he left a short message for fans on X saying, "I will be back."

The agency made it clear that there wouldn't be any additional events on Bobby's enlistment day. They stressed the importance of privacy to avoid overcrowding and ensure safety. Meanwhile, Bobby had been on a tour since February, captivating audiences in Osaka, Tokyo, and Manila. His concert in Seoul on April 30 allowed him to connect with fans from both local and international communities before he began his military service.

More about iKON and Bobby

Kim Ji Won, who goes by the stage name Bobby, is a multi-talented South Korean artist. Alongside being a rapper, singer, and songwriter, he's a key member of iKON. In 2016, Bobby teamed up with Mino to create the dynamic duo MOBB. He gained widespread recognition by clinching the top spot on Mnet's Show Me The Money 3.

His group iKON, a South Korean boy band formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, boasts a lineup of six talented members: Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju Ne, and Chan. Originally comprising seven members, the group experienced a change when leader B.I departed in June 2019.

Introduced to audiences through the reality survival show WIN: Who is Next as Team B, iKON's journey continued on the 2014 reality survival show Mix & Match, which finalized the lineup. Their debut studio album, Welcome Back in 2015, soared to the top of the South Korean Gaon Album Chart.

It featured chart-toppers like My Type, Apology, and Dumb & Dumber, alongside hits such as Rhythm Ta, Airplane, and Anthem. The album was a commercial triumph, selling over 260,000 copies in Asia, with its tracks collectively amassing over 4.8 million copies in sales. These achievements led iKON to garner widespread recognition and numerous accolades from major Asian music award shows.

