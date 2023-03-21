iKON’s Bobby remembers last day at YG Ent, recalls bidding farewell to Yang Hyun Suk and WINNER's Jin Woo

iKON member recently spoke about his and fellow members’ last day at YG. The former YG Entertainment artist remembered bidding farewell to fellow label mate WINNER's Jinu as well as Yang Hyun Suk. In a recent interview, Bobby looked back at him and his band members leaving YG Entertainment and starting afresh. The artist also addressed his upcoming professional aspirations. Talking about iKON’s last day at an agency that they debuted as a part of, Bobby recalled approaching everyone on every floor of the company’s building to say goodbye. He also revealed how every single person they met responded with warmth and asked the iKON members to give them a call whenever in need.

Saying goodbye to WINNER's Jin Woo

Remembering iKON’s last day at YG Entertainment, Bobby also spoke about bidding farewell to his Jin Woo hyung and the subsequent impression that the meeting left on him. Since the two label mates have always been close, Bobby revealed that he saw WINNER's Jin Woo getting a little emotional at the sight of his departure which then made him sad. According to Bobby, the members then had a good meal with their managers and focused on having a good time on their last day.

Elaborating on an aforementioned day, Bobby spoke about how fellow iKON members Kim Jin Hwan and Koo Jun Hoe are close with Shinhwa's Minwoo. The two had once spoken about some professional advice that they had received from their aforementioned senior. Minwoo had reportedly asked the two of them to be very particular about the peripheries of their personal and professional dealings. They further added that iKON had adopted the same ideology and was very clear vis-a-vis its priorities.

Bobby just dropped his first-ever solo single album ‘S. i. R’. The album has two tracks 'Drowning’ and ‘Cherry Blossom’. Drowning’ is a short dose of energy adorned with the magnificent vocals of Bobby and South Korean singer and songwriter Sole. ‘Cherry Blossom’ has a completely different energy that swings back and forth between gripping beat drops and loud confessions. The album overall is jam-packed with energy and some great vocals.

