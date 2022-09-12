iKON’s DK and TWICE’s Dahyun to be present at New York Fashion Week after NCT’s Jeno and Red Velvet’s Seulgi

The 2022 New York Fashion Week is currently underway and is seeing a burst of Korean entertainment inclusion. With NCT’s Jeno being announced as the first ever K-pop idol to open a runway for the fashion week and Red Velvet ’s Seulgi joining as the front row audience, all eyes are on the next stars. Moreover, SM Rookies Shohei and Eunseok will also be making their way to the Peter Do show.

K-pop is heading to New York! Ahead of the highly anticipated and looked-forward-to event, representative fashion icons from the many beloved K-pop groups are spreading their influence and taking charge of their style by joining NYFW.

It was recently revealed that iKON member DK will be taking to the stage as a runway model for fashion brand ULKIN's Spring & Summer collection called ‘Magnet fishing’. To be presented on September 13, fashion designer Lee Sung Dong’s collection will include collaborations with Hite Jinro, iKON's DK, Tree13, and Betty Boop. The iKON member has been associated with the label as a designer for a year now and also made his runway debut last year. This will be his first fashion collaboration with the brand. DK left for New York on September 12 and donned an outfit from the same label.

Soon, TWICE member Dahyun was also spotted at the airport as she left from Seoul to reach New York where she will also be attending a fashion show. Invited as a guest for the Michael Kors Spring Summer 23 collection at the New York Fashion Week, Dahyun’s involvement was celebrated by her fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: iKON’s comeback MV for ‘BUT YOU’ is a retro pop dream; WATCH