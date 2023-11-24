iKON's DK to start solo promotions with Butterfly Effect fan meeting; Know schedule, how to participate, more

DK from iKON is set to embark on a remarkable journey with his debut solo Japan fan meeting titled Butterfly Effect. It's not just a fan meeting; it's a platform where DK aims to create an intimate and magical experience, fostering a deeper bond with his fans.

All that you need to know about DK’s Butterfly Effect fan meeting in Japan

Kim Donghyuk, famously known as DK from the K-pop sensation iKON, gears up for a significant milestone in his career with the announcement of his solo debut through a special fan meeting titled Butterfly Effect. This landmark event comes hot on the heels of the launch of his official Japanese fan club earlier this month, signaling a new chapter in DK's journey as a performer and artist.

Renowned as iKON's main dancer and a proficient songwriter-producer, DK's foray into solo promotions marks a momentous occasion for both him and his devoted fanbase. The two-day fan meeting, Butterfly Effect, holds immense significance, promising an intimate and emotionally resonant connection between DK and his fans. Revered for his endearing persona within iKON, DK aims to deliver an experience that not only entertains but also nurtures a deeper bond with his audience.

Scheduled a few days after his birthday, the fan event doubles as a heartwarming celebration of DK's special day, adding an extra layer of excitement and meaning to the occasion. The event will unfold across two days with four distinct parts, set to captivate audiences on January 6 in Osaka with shows at 1 PM and 7 PM, followed by a show in Tokyo on January 8.

This captivating event, facilitated by JX Entertainment, serves as a testament to DK's individuality and multifaceted talent. Notably, JX Entertainment is also home to DK's bandmate, Jinhwan, for his Japan promotions, creating an environment of artistic synergy and support within the company.

Tickets for this eagerly anticipated event will be available for pre-sale to DK's official fan club members starting December 5. For the general public, ticket sales will commence on December 21 via Japan's standard concert lottery system.

