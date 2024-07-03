iKON's JU-NE embraces solitude in new rocking Feel Lost music video for solo debut with BRUISE; Watch

iKON’s JU-NE has stepped into the spotlight with his highly anticipated solo debut album, BRUISE. The album features the title track Feel Lost, accompanied by a music video that reveals his introspective side through lyrics that explore themes of solitude and self-reflection.

On July 3, iKON’s Junhoe made an impactful solo debut with the release of his first album, BRUISE, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Feel Lost. Renowned as JU-NE, Junhoe brings a raw and introspective theme to Feel Lost, expressing the emotions of loneliness and introspection through his powerful vocals and eye-catching performance.

The music video captures JU-NE amidst striking disco-like visuals, reflecting a journey of self-discovery and emotional depth. Feel Lost not only showcases Junhoe’s vocal prowess but also highlights his growth as an artist who can convey significant narratives through music.

Watch JU-NE’s Feel Lost music video here:

JU-NE, who has been a prominent figure as iKON’s main vocalist, demonstrates his versatility in BRUISE by not only performing but also contributing to the album’s composition and writing. His previous works include hit tracks like RHYTHM TA, LOVE ME, and Like a Movie, along with his solo track Want You Back, underscoring his numerous talents in the K-pop scene.

With BRUISE and Feel Lost, JU-NE embarks on his solo career while continuing his role as the main vocalist of the six-member boy group iKON, renowned for their hits like Love Scenario.

More about iKON’s JU-NE’s solo career

Koo Jun Hoe, known by his stage name JU-NE, is a prominent K-pop idol and actor, recognized as the main vocalist of the popular boy group iKON under 143 Entertainment. Born on March 31, 1997, in Seoul, South Korea, Junhoe gained early fame through his appearances on survival shows like WIN: Who Is Next and Mix & Match, which led to his debut with iKON in 2015 under YG Entertainment.

Beyond music, he ventured into acting with roles in films and dramas like Even If I Die Again and True to Love showcasing his versatility. Junhoe also has a keen interest in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has attained a mastery level white belt with 3 black stripes on it, reflecting his diverse pursuits outside of entertainment.

