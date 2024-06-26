iKON’s Ju-Ne to make solo debut with mini-album BRUISE in July

iKON’s Ju-Ne is ready to embark on his highly awaited solo career as he announced that he will be making a solo debut with the release of his mini-album BRUISE in July 2024. The announcement came as a pleasant surprise for the fans.

iKON’s Ju-Ne gears up to make solo debut on July 3 with mini album BRUISE

On June 26, 2024, iKON’s agency 143 Entertainment announced that Ju-Ne will be making his highly anticipated solo debut in July. Ju-Ne will be making his solo debut with his first-ever mini album BRUISE set to drop on July 3, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The announcement was accompanied by the first look at Ju-Ne’s solo album BRUISE. The poster unveils an abstract art on the cover hinting at the artistic theme.

Check Ju-Ne’s solo album BRUISE first look here:

Meanwhile, Ju-Ne will be making his first-ever solo music release since his debut with iKON in 2015.

Know Ju-Ne

Ju-Ne is also known by his full name Koo Jun Hoe. He has previously released OSTs for K-dramas True To Love and Twinkling Watermelon. It is interesting to note that he also starred in supporting roles in both K-dramas.

As an actor, Ju-Ne debuted with the K-drama True To Love after which he played the role of Goo Jun Hyun in Twinkling Watermelon. Additionally, he has showcased his songwriting and composing abilities with iKON’s songs like RHYTHM TA, LOVE ME, Like a Movie, and his solo song under the group Want You Back.

Advertisement

Know more about iKON

iKON is a K-pop boy group under 143 Entertainment. They debuted as a seven-member group under YG Entertainment on September 15, 2015, with the album WELCOME BACK. However, leader B.I. left the group in June 2019. iKON also left YG Entertainment in December 2022.

iKON was initially introduced as Team B on the survival show WIN: Who is Next after which they went on to Mix & Match where all the members of the group were finalized.

iKON is currently a six-member group consisting of Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-Ne, and Chan. In the most latest news, Bobby of iKON enlisted in the military on June 4, 2024. Meanwhile, DK released his solo single Umbrella on June 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: iKON’s Bobby reveals reasons behind his diss at BTS’ RM; here’s the full story