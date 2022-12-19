iKON’s June joins Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min and more for upcoming ENA rom-com

iKON member June will be joining Yoo In Na , Yoon Hyun Min, Joo Sang Wook to take on his first K-drama to be aired on ENA. On December 19, it was confirmed that June will be joining the cast lineup for the upcoming show, ‘Bo Ra! Deborah’. YG Entertainment confirmed June’s appearance via a representative and the idol shared the news with his fans on his Instagram asking them to look forward to his acting.

The upcoming Korean drama will be about a dating coach named Deborah who will meet Soo Hyuk, a man facing difficulties in love. June will be taking on the role of Yang Jin Ho, a boy who has a lot of skills including being good at sports, singing, and cooking but no ambitions. He wishes to have a successful love story in his life. The iKON member commented on his appearance saying, “I'm very excited because it's my first drama, and it's an honour to be able to be part of a good project. I will work hard to show you new and better sides of myself, so please show a lot of interest and love."

Bo Ra! Deborah

The K-drama will be directed by Lee Tae Gon, who has previously worked on fun rom-coms, ‘Mad for Each Other’ and the first 2 seasons of ‘Hello, My Twenties’. The writer for the former, Ah Kyung will join the team as well. ‘Bo Ra! Deborah’ is expected to air in the first half of 2023 on ENA.

Meanwhile, June was earlier confirmed as a cast in the upcoming movie ‘Even If I Die, Once Again’ which also stars Jo Byung Gyu. The film is about a stuntman in his 40s who wishes to become an actor and gets a second chance at realising his dreams after suddenly turning into his high schooler self.