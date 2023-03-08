iKON’s Junhoe and Choi Won Young joins Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah and more for new fantasy drama? Find Out

On March 7th, Koo Junhoe was cast in ‘Sparkling Watermelon' which is all about a girl who meets a guy of the same age and builds friendship with Koda (a man born to parents with hearing impairment) after jumping timelines through a suspicious musical instrument store. It follows in a period of youthful people that fall in love for the first time and navigate through life.

Choi Hyun Wook will play the lead role in 'Sparkling Watermelon' alongside Seol In Ah, Ryeo Woon, Shin Eun Soo and more. Choi Hyun-wook, who is attracting attention as a rising star through 'Racket Boys', 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One', 'Taxi Driver' and Weak Hero Class 1 transforms into a pleasant retro boy through 'Sparkling Watermelon'.

Koo Junhoe, who took on an acting challenge with 'Bo Ra! Deborah', will begin his acting activities by appearing in ‘Sparkling Watermelon', which is one of the most anticipated works of 2023. Koo Junhoe, who recently moved to 143 Entertainment along with other iKON members and is preparing for a second beginning as a group, is raising expectations with an announcement of a big success in catching both idols and actors.

Choi Won Young recently received an offer to appear in 'Sparkling Watermelon' and is in the final stages of coordination with the production team. Choi Won Young, who has been thinking of jumping onto his next project since the tvN drama 'The Queen’s Umbrella', which ended at the end of 2022, will once again take on a new role through 'Sparkling Watermelon'. Choi Won Young, who is showing a new charm through the recent tvN entertainment program 'Europe: Living out of the Tent- Spain'. Attention is focused on his performance this year.

