iKON's Kim Jin Hwan becomes first member to enlist, announces military plans with heartfelt letter

iKON, the K-pop group, has entered for military period. Kim Jin-hwan, the oldest member and brother of iKON, will be enlisting on the 20th and serving as a social worker. He personally shared this news with his fans on the 7th through his social media accounts.

Kim Jin Hwan’s heartfelt letter to his fans

Kim Jin Hwan expressed his feelings by saying, ‘I wanted to inform you all first before anyone else. My enlistment is scheduled for the 20th. It's unfortunate that there are many things I have prepared but hasn't had the chance to show you yet. I won't dwell on it because I know our fans, who have patiently waited for me, will feel more regretful than I do. Thank you for your love and support.’

On the 7th, an official from Kim Jin-hwan's agency, 143 Entertainment, confirmed to a TV report that his decision to serve as a social worker is based on personal reasons. As for Bobby and Song Yunhyeong, they still have several group schedules remaining, so there have been no discussions about their enlistment this year. The plan is to continue with team activities after Kim Jin-hwan's enlistment.

About Kim Jin Hwan

Kim Jin Hwan was born in 1994, while Bobby and Song Yunhyeong were born in 1995. Jay made his first appearance as part of the iKON boy band in 2015, under the management of YG Entertainment. Last year, Jay and the other six remaining members of iKON joined 143 Entertainment, a newly established agency founded by composer and music producer DM. iKON recently held their 2023 iKON World Tour Take Off concert in three major European cities—Essen, Germany; Florence, Italy; and Paris, France—on June 24 (local time). Additionally, they have upcoming concerts scheduled in Osaka, Japan, on the 8th and 9th.

