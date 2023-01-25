iKON’s Love Scenario completes 5 years: Here’s why it was a masterpiece

iKON has been known to have catchy lead songs on their albums which would define their style and set the tone for the release. However, one track that has rightfully been named one of their signature releases would be their 2018 release, ‘Love Scenario’. Garnering a fervoedr response not right after its release, but later cementing itself on the music charts and people’s minds, it was magic just waiting to happen.

B.I was the songwriter for this project with then-fellow member Bobby co-writing it. The former also composed it alongside Millenium and Seung, two genius producers that have worked with YG Entertainment for years. The lead single off of their second studio album, ‘Return’, the track found itself being followed by millions around the world soon after its release. Revealed to have been inspired by the climax of the movie ‘La La Land’, the rhythmic dance number was accompanied by a music video which has since garnered 611 million views on YouTube alone.

Love Scenario’s accolades

The song became a household name, so much so that kids would recite it in kindergarten and so would senior citizens who had probably not heard of iKON before this but were hooked to its simple and unforgettable melody. And the septet saw an influx of thousands of new fans of all ages now grooving to their hit song as they reveled in year-end wins. iKON won the Song of the Year award for ‘Love Scenario’ at the 2018 Melon Music Awards and 33rd Golden Disc Awards. More than that, the song has become synonymous to the group’s name even 5 years later.

The music video has the storyline of rewinding back to the happy days of being drenched in love but instead despair after the breakup there’s this of feeling content. The lyrics also follow a similar structure. The rap verses by Bobby and B.I have snappy undertones that further add to the likeability of the song. The vocal bits by June and Jay combined with the lyrical choreography add to its charms making it one of the best released of the year. Finally, the group scene towards the end has the seven members let loose and dance it out lending it a very boyish charm.

Check out the music video once more on the occasion of the song’s fifth anniversary.