'I'll see Jin's hand kiss soon': BTS' J-Hope catches up on BANG BANG CON; praises Jungkook's FESTA song Never Let Go, Mikrosmos

Amid ongoing military service, BTS' J-Hope recently caught up on BANG BANG CON for FESTA 2024, sharing nostalgic moments with fans. He reminisced about RM's emotional tears during the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Finale in Seoul and praised Jungkook's new heartfelt song, Never Let Go, released for FESTA 2024.

J-Hope also expressed excitement about seeing Jin's signature hand kiss soon, as the eldest member is expected to be discharged from the military soon and will hold a special event for fans on June 13.

BTS’ J-Hope catches up on FESTA 2024 celebrations amid military service

On June 8, BTS' versatile member J-Hope thrilled fans with his updates during the septet's 11th debut anniversary celebrations, FESTA 2024. Taking to his Instagram stories, J-Hope shared Jungkook's newly released song Never Let Go, a heartfelt tribute to their fans, ARMY, in honor of the anniversary, and captioned it, “Never let go x23”. The song, filled with emotional lyrics and melodies, is a special gift to their loyal supporters.

J-Hope further engaged with fans on Weverse, the fan interaction platform, where he praised Jungkook's release, commenting, "The unpredictable timing of [releasing] Never Let Go was good!"

In addition, J-Hope shared nostalgic moments from the BANG BANG CON live-streaming event, which featured BTS' THE RED BULLET, THE WINGS, and LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF finale concerts. Reminiscing about the Love Yourself finale concert in Seoul, J-Hope fondly recalled, "I think my Namjoonie (RM) was sobbing," and called, "Mikrokosmos is the best song ever."

Adding to the excitement, J-Hope expressed his anticipation for Jin's upcoming FESTA event on June 13, teasing fans with, "I'll see Jin's hand kiss soon." His updates come as a warm connection to the fans, highlighting the group's close bond and ongoing celebration of their remarkable journey.

More details about BTS’ FESTA 2024 celebrations

BTS's FESTA 2024 celebrations have begun, promising a blend of excitement and nostalgia. On June 2, the official poster for the anniversary festivities was unveiled. Jungkook released Never Let Go on June 7, a heartfelt fan song marking the group's 11th debut anniversary.

The celebrations continued with an electrifying BANG BANG CON live stream, featuring iconic performances from their past concerts. Now, ARMYs are eagerly awaiting Jin's return from the military on June 12, with a special 'hug' event planned for June 13 to celebrate BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

