'I'll shine brighter soon': Rush Hour singer Crush shares first update since hip surgery and announcing hiatus; see PICS

Rush Hour singer Crush has shared his first update in two weeks while on hiatus following hip surgery. In a heartfelt message shared along with a series of pictures, he reassured fans of his recovery and returning soon. This hopeful sentiment has resonated with many fans eagerly waiting for his return.

Crush’s first updates following hip surgery

On June 25, Crush, the renowned South Korean musician, took to his Instagram to share his first update since undergoing hip surgery and announcing a hiatus. In the post, he shared a series of heartwarming photos featuring himself with a couple of adorable dogs, offering a glimpse into his recovery. Alongside the images, Crush reassured fans with a poetic caption: "Even the moon has its scars. Don’t worry, I’ll shine brighter soon."

Take a look at Crush’s post here;

This update comes after P Nation, his management company, announced on June 20 KST that Crush's pre-existing herniated disk had worsened, necessitating surgery. Following a medical examination, doctors advised that surgery was essential for his recovery.

To prioritize his health, Crush has suspended all schedules and activities for the time being. Fans have expressed their support and well-wishes for the artist's swift recovery, eagerly awaiting his return to the music scene. Crush's heartfelt message and positive outlook have offered reassurance, reminding everyone that even in challenging times, brighter days are ahead.

More details about Crush’s latest activities

Recently, Crush, the celebrated South Korean singer-songwriter and producer, showcased his versatile musicality with the release of the OST Trip for the JTBC travel reality series Mom, Do You Want to Travel With Me? This track further highlights his ability to seamlessly blend jazz and R&B influences, a hallmark of his unique music style.

Earlier in May, Crush treated fans to a mesmerizing two-day concert, titled May I be you May?, held at Yeonsei University, where he delivered soulful vocals and electrifying performances. The event drew a massive audience, underscoring Crush's enduring popularity and influence in the Korean music industry. As he continues to innovate and charm with his music, Crush remains a beloved figure for his emotive lyrics and dynamic musical arrangements that resonate deeply with listeners.

