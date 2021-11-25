Illegal Season 2 Ep 1, 2 Review: Neha Sharma & Piyush Mishra starrer relies on predictable narrative traits

Illegal Season 2

Cast: Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Misra, Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Tanuj Virwani.

Director: Ashwini Chaudhry

Platform: Voot Select

Lies and deceit are an integral part of lawyers and politicians’ daily diet. It is only fair that a narrative based around them tackles these factors. Illegal season 1 has set the expectations right of a cheesy tale of darkness and deceit of relationships and professional rivalries. Illegal season 2 begins to deliver on the expectations. The show opens with an ambitious Neha Sharma who is on the verge of starting her law firm and meets her ex played by Akshay Oberoi in an unlikely encounter. Neha’s character warns Akshay that he must not get in the way of her success.

The show begins to unfold in an interesting way that may hook the viewers however the tonality is incredibly flat. The insight points of the screenplay are not churned out in-depth enough to make the audience care for the character. Illegal depends largely on the unraveling as the screenplay is loosely lurking towards the next twist. The show is more television than cinema. Ashwini Chaudhry’s direction is not enthralling as if the show takes the audience for granted to switch to the next episode like a habit.

From incredibly loose-bound dialogues to uninteresting cinematography, Illegal does not even make an effort to rise above its own mediocrity. Piyush Mishra, an otherwise fine artist delivers a one-tone performance in the first two episodes of the latest season and does not bring any mystery to the intention of his characters. Neha Sharma seems to try to make the dialogues her own but a good performance in this show is buried somewhere under one-dimensional writing. Akshay Oberoi’s character has some gravitas and could prove to be an exciting factor in the further episodes of the show.

Overall, Illegal season 2 episodes 1 and 2 are lousy introductions to the series. The show is currently streaming on Voot Select.

