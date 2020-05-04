Illegal Trailer: Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma & Kubbra Sait's gritty legal drama is full of intrigue; WATCH

Voot Select has now dropped the trailer of its brand new series titled Illegal. Starring Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Kubbra Sait.

Amid the lockdown, streaming platforms have been raising the bar with some attention-worthy content. From Extraction to Panchayat and Four More Shots to Disney films, the options are plenty. In addition to this, Voot Select has now dropped the trailer of its brand new series titled Illegal. Starring Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Kubbra Sait, the series is a gritty legal drama. The trailer was released on Monday and shows Neha and Piyush in leading roles. A legal drama, Illegal revolves around two high profile cases.

In the trailer, we get to see Piyush as a senior lawyer and Neha playing the role of an infamous lawyer. Neha's character can be seen facing a dilemma about defending a rapist. Kubbra Sait stands out as as an imprisoned lady in her shabby avatar. Directed by Sahir Raza and written by Reshu Nath, who has previously written popular shows such as Rajkummar Rao's Bose: Dead or Alive and Vikrant Massey starrer Broken But Beautiful, Illegal's trailer will definitely hold your attention.

Check out the trailer of Illegal here:

The show highlights the ugly games that are played among the powerful, political circles. What are your thoughts on Illegal trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

Illegal is set to release on Voot Select on 12 May.

