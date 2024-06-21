ILLIT, the rookie K-pop girl group, continues to bag achievements, and the latest one is hitting 100 million views for their debut song, Magnetic. It is the title track from their debut album, SUPER REAL ME, released earlier in 2024.

ILLIT's Magnetic hits 100 million views on YouTube

On June 21, 2024, it was observed that ILLIT achieved its first-ever 100 million views on YouTube for the song Magnetic from the debut mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. During its release, the song went viral instantly on all social media platforms. Not just fans, but K-pop idols from the industry were also seen doing the ‘Magnetic Challenge’.

Watch Magnetic music video



Moreover, the song went on to grab top spots on various music charts, both domestically and internationally. Magnetic debuted at no. 91 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, marking the group’s first career entry on the chart and also creating history by being the fastest K-pop act to do so.

Additionally, the group also scored their first Perfect All-Kill (PAK) with the song, which is a prestigious music achievement. It is a music accomplishment in the country that occurs when a song ranks at the top on both the weekly and real-time components of iChart, a music rank aggregator. The various charts included that determine a PAK are Melon, Flo, Genie, Vibe, Bugs, and YouTube.

More about the K-pop group ILLIT

On March 25, 2023, ILLIT made their anticipated debut with the first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. Along with the album, they also released the music video for the title track, Magnetic. Including this track, the album contains a total of four songs.

The B-side tracks include My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. Moreover, a debut showcase was also held on the same day for the group, where they performed the song, My World in front of a live audience.

ILLIT is a newly formed girl group that was announced earlier by HYBE and BELIFT LAB. The members of the group appeared in R U NEXT?, the collaborative survival show between HYBE and JTBC, in 2023. Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha were selected as the members of the group through the show.

