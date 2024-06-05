ILLIT and TWS take leading spots on June rookie idol group brand reputation rankings; QWER follows

ILLIT, TWS, and QWER have claimed the leading positions in this month's rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute has released the latest brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups.

The rankings were established by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of different rookie idol groups, using big data gathered from May 4 to June 4. Only idols debuting in 2023 or later were taken into account for the rankings.

Top 5 of June rookie idol group brand reputation rankings

ILLIT maintained their position at the summit of the list this month, boasting a brand reputation index of 3,182,785. Key phrases in their keyword analysis, such as Magnetic, Billboard, and BELIFT LAB, contributed to their high ranking, while top related terms like surpass, prove, and consistent reflected positively on their image. Additionally, the group garnered an impressive 80.25 percent positive reaction rate in the positivity-negativity analysis.

TWS held onto their second-place position with a brand reputation index of 2,204,072. In May, they also secured second place with a brand reputation index of 4,377,016, reflecting a notable 41.78 percent increase in their score since April.

Meanwhile, QWER claimed the third spot with a score of 2,043,492. QWER is a project idol band managed by Tamago Production. The group comprises Chodan, Magenta, Siyeon, and Hina. They made their debut on October 18, 2023, with the single album Harmony from Discord.

tripleS surged to fourth place, experiencing a remarkable 302.20 percent increase in their brand reputation index since May, reaching a total score of 1,502,745. tripleS is a groundbreaking South Korean girl group consisting of 24 members from various nationalities, formed by Modhaus.

Their ambitious goal is to become the world's first decentralized K-pop idol group. This innovative approach involves members rotating between group activities, sub-units, and solo projects. Fans play a pivotal role in shaping the group's direction by participating in decision-making processes, including selecting sub-units and content, facilitated by NFT photo cards named Objekts.

Concluding the top five for June is BABYMONSTER, with a brand reputation index of 1,399,474. In May, BABYMONSTER ascended to third place with an impressive 287.56 percent increase in their brand reputation index, reaching a total score of 3,252,218.

Top 30 of June rookie idol group brand reputation rankings

ILLIT TWS QWER tripleS BABYMONSTER RIIZE ZEROBASEONE KISS OF LIFE BOYNEXTDOOR UNICODE YOUNG POSSE UNIS NOWADAYS Geenius NEXZ Candy Shop FANTASY BOYS SPIA EVNNE Big Ocean The Wind ASC2NT DXMON LIMELIGHT eite NiziU BEWAVE RESCENE xikers POW

