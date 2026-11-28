K-pop girl group ILLIT is gearing up to reunite as a five-member act as Moka has announced her return following a five-month hiatus due to health concerns. The Japanese singer has shared the update through the fan community platform Weverse, expressing gratitude to fans who continued to support her during her time away. Her announcement has sparked excitement among GLLITs, the group's official fandom, who have been eagerly waiting to see her back on stage.

Moka Shares Update On Her Return

Addressing fans, Moka expressed happiness about reconnecting with them and acknowledged everyone who supported her recovery. She said, "First of all, thank you so, so much to all the GLLITs who have been waiting for me. Thanks to the fans who waited for me and everyone who helped me, I'm able to greet you like this once again."

Sharing her excitement about rejoining her bandmates, she added, "I'm really happy, too, and I feel like I've been waiting for this day all along. I'll do my best to gradually resume activities with the members, so I hope you'll be patient with me." She also shared a heartfelt message for fans, saying, "I hope GLLITs are always happy and surrounded by good things. I'm always grateful, and I love you."

Why Did Moka Take A Hiatus?

Moka initially stepped away from activities in April due to health concerns before briefly returning in May. However, she went on another hiatus on June 19. At the time, her agency, Belift Lab, revealed that she was receiving treatment and prioritizing recovery after experiencing health issues during preparations for the group's fourth mini-album.

ILLIT Awaits Five-Member Reunion

Since Moka's absence, ILLIT has continued its activities with four members. The group recently won Best Performance and Global Impact Artist at the 2026 Melon Music Awards on November 15. During the acceptance speech, Minju sent a special message to her absent bandmate, saying, "Dear Moka, let's perform together again soon." Now, 12 days after Minju's emotional shout-out, Moka's return announcement has raised hopes of seeing all five members reunite for upcoming group activities.

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