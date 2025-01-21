ILLIT members turn school kids and discuss winter break plans in I'LL LIKE IT season 2; watch teaser

The ILLIT members are back with another entertaining season of I'LL LIKE IT, a show where Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha take part in various fun activities. In the recently released teaser of season 2 of the show, the five girls will be seen enjoying playing school kids who are off to a refreshing winter break. They make a plan of several things they want to do during the holiday.

In the teaser video, the girls ask each other if there's anything that they really want to do during the break. Foodie Yunah says she wants to go on a trip to have good food. The ILLIT members seem excited at the thought of it and want to know what is the food she craves. To that, Yunah replies that it was meat. The members agree unanimously with the food trip being a nice idea. As for Wonhee, travelling by train is something she always wanted to try and would like to use this holiday to go around watching snowy hills and pretty landscapes through train windows.

Iroha also wants to travel, but not to places of tourist attractions but in the lowkey, peaceful countryside of South Korea. Moka has a very different wish, something that would make GLLITs (ILLIT's fandom) really happy. She expresses her desire to have virtual dates with the fans. Wonhee agrees on it being a good plan as well.

I'LL LIKE IT season 2 will premiere on January 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. KST. In its first season, the ILLIT members went to the picturesque Jeju Island, where they engaged in water activities, mukbang and other fun challenges. Through shows like I'LL LIKE IT and ILLIT’s Night, the teammates form a closer bond with each other and also try connecting with their fans by sharing various information about themselves other than their K-pop idol lives.

Debuting in March 2024, ILLIT has already released two mini albums and captivated the audience with their youthful charm and dreamcatcher concept music videos. Their 2nd mini album has the same title as their variety show– I'll Like You. The album consists of 5 groovy tracks– I'll Like You, Cherish (My Love), IYKYK (If You Know You Know), Pimple and Tick-Tack.

