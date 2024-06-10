ILLIT’s agency BELIFT accuses NewJeans of copying NMIXX; plans to proceed with criminal suit against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin

Amid the ongoing battle between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR, CEO Min Hee Jin has been more than vocal about her issues and claims. From the beginning, she has accused the rookie girl group ILLIT of copying NewJeans.

In response, on June 10, ILLIT’s agency BELIFT LAB finally released a video refuting the accusation and claiming that NewJeans copied NMIXX. They further noted that they plan to proceed with a criminal suit against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin.

BELIFT LAB accuses NewJeans of plagiarizing NMIXX

ILLIT’s agency BELIFT LAB has finally broken its silence over the accusations made by ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin previously. Min Hee Jin accused ILLIT of plagiarizing NewJeans and to reply to the claim BELIFT LAB released a shocking video.

On June 10, the video from BELIFT LAB was released where they accused NewJeans of plagiarism. They claimed that NewJeans copied their K-pop counterparts NMIXX while giving a short dance video as a piece of evidence where the dance steps look similar.

Additionally, BELIFT LAB claimed NewJeans copied other artists as well like TLC, Jeans, and Jojo Gomez.

Watch BELIFT LAB’s video refuting Min Hee Jin's claims and saying NewJeans copied NMIXX here:

BELIFT LAB to file a criminal court case against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin

In other developments, BELIFT LAB in an official statement on June 10, 2024, declared that they intend to file a criminal suit against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. ILLIT’s agency says Min Hee Jin used an innocent rookie group (ILLIT) as a scapegoat for her personal gain.

Recalling the court’s decision in regard to Min Hee Jin’s injunction against HYBE, BELIFT LAB clarified that the decision should not be taken concerning plagiarism claims. It was just a step made by Min Hee Jin to prevent HYBE from using their right to pull her out of office. They added it should not be dubbed as she won the case.

Further, they added they will go ahead with filling a criminal case on the charges of obstruction of business and defamation against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Their intention is to hold Min Hee Jin accountable for the losses suffered by ILLIT, the BELIFT LAB team and its creators.

