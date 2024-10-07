ILLIT's label accuses Min Hee Jin of changing stance after CCTV review of alleged bullying against NewJeans' Hanni

On October 7, BELIFT Lab, the agency representing the rookie group ILLIT, released a strong statement denying allegations made by NewJeans member Hanni. The controversy arose during a live broadcast on September 11, where Hanni claimed that an ILLIT manager instructed someone to "ignore her," igniting speculation about workplace bullying and harassment.

Following this, the South Korean National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee named Hanni and Kim Jooyoung, CEO of ADOR and HYBE’s Chief Human Resources Officer, as witnesses for an upcoming national audit.

In their statement released earlier today, BELIFT Lab emphasized, “The ILLIT protocol manager has never made the comment ‘ignore her’ towards any NewJeans member.” They further clarified that their members have consistently greeted NewJeans members with courtesy, a claim backed by a review of CCTV footage. This footage reportedly shows ILLIT members bowing at a 90-degree angle to greet Hanni during a brief encounter on May 27.

The agency's review of the incident claimed to include consultations with former ADOR CEO Min Heejin and her team. However, after the footage was shown, Min Hee Jin allegedly suggested that the incident occurred afterward and claimed there might be additional footage. However, BELIFT Lab refuted this assertion, explaining that the 30-day retention period for CCTV footage had expired, making further retrieval impossible. They also highlighted that the allegations claiming the footage was deleted by HYBE are unfounded, as the cameras do not capture any audio.

BELIFT Lab, further criticized the ongoing public discourse surrounding these claims, suspecting ulterior motives behind them. They expressed concern for the mental well-being of their protocol manager, who has faced severe distress due to the accusations. Their statement released noted, “The true victim of this situation is the protocol manager, who has been subject to these baseless accusations.”

Moreover, BELIFT Lab went on to reveal that they had previously requested an apology from NewJeans’ Hanni and ADOR after their public comments but had yet to receive a response. Now, the agency has warned that if these allegations continue to damage the reputations of their staff, artists, and company, they will take necessary legal action.

