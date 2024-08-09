ILLIT’s Moka sustains leg muscle injury; to participate in performances while being seated on stage

ILLIT is the rookie girl group who soon became famous with their debut single Magnetic. It has been notified by ILLIT’s agency BELIFT LAB that Moka has suffered from a leg muscle injury rendering her on rest. She will participate in the upcoming ILLIT performances while remaining seated on the stage.

On August 9, 2024, ILLIT’s label BELIFT LAB released a statement informing that Moka has sustained a leg muscle injury so her participation in upcoming performances will be adjusted consequently.

In the statement, BELIFT LAB informed that Moka suffered from a leg muscle injury this week hence, she has been advised by doctors to rest for the time being.

She will still participate in ILLIT’s upcoming performances in MUSIC EXPO on August 11 and Show! Music Core on August 12 but due to her injury she will remain seated on the stage. She will not perform the choreography.

BELIFT LAB asked for understanding on the part of fans and noted that they will prioritize medical advice to Moka and her recovery above everything else.

The ILLIT’s agency added they plan to adjust Moka’s working schedule flexibility with respect to her recovery. They further assured that they will do their best to support Moka so she can return to good health soon. We sincerely hope she gets well soon.

ILLIT is a rookie K-pop girl group formed by the HYBE subsidiary BELIFT LAB through the survival show R U Next? in 2023. ILLIT is made up of five members Yunah, Moka, Minju, Wonhee, and Iroha.

ILLIT marked their debut with their first extended play (EP) SUPER REAL ME with the lead single Magnetic on March 25, 2024. The music video for Magnetic also surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, ILLIT became the fastest K-pop group to achieve 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify breaking NewJeans’ record.

Additionally, only after eight days of release Magnetic debuted US Billboard charts and also made ILLIT the first K-pop group to enter the UK Singles chat with its debut single. The group also became the fastest K-pop act to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart peaking at 91 with Magnetic.

