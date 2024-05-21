ILLIT’s official X handle follows anti-NewJeans fan account sparking massive backlash from netizens

ILLIT followed an anti-fan account targeting NewJeans from their official account, recently as noticed by K-pop fans. After this Korean netizens criticized ILLIT, alleging that the members themselves had personally followed this NewJeans hate account, according to reports.

Did ILLIT members followed NewJeans anti-fan account?

Earlier, it was reported that ILLIT had followed a NewJeans hate account on Twitter. Although they quickly unfollowed, the damage was already done. On May 21, the controversy intensified after Sports Kyung Hyang revealed that ILLIT members were known to directly use their official Twitter account. This implies that it wasn't ILLIT's label but the members themselves who followed the account.

240521 SBS News



"전쟁이구나"…'아일릿' 공식 SNS, '뉴진스' 악플러 팔로우 논란 / SBS / 스브스픽



"It's War"… Controversy as 'ILLIT' Official SNS Follows 'NewJeans' Haters / SBS / SBS Speak pic.twitter.com/GHuKX3O8jT — 1tokki🫧 (@juantokki) May 21, 2024

Get ready #ILLIT #LESSERAFIM #BTS and #ARMY major scandals tomorrow from gossip websites to bury #NewJeans #minheejin #plagiarism Maybe they will reveal RM is married to an alien or something. Expect anything at this stage pic.twitter.com/J4NzU8o37i — Asian Entertainment And Culture (@AsianEAC) May 21, 2024

Meanwhile, ILLIT recently garnered the highest number of current monthly listeners on Spotify among K-pop girl groups leaving behind BLACKPINK and NewJeans.

ILLIT emerges as the latest girl group under HYBE's subsidiary label, Belift Lab, renowned for producing the popular boy group ENHYPEN. Comprising five talented members—Minju, Moka, Wonhee, Yunah, and Iroha—ILLIT's journey began through their participation in the music survival show R U NEXT?, a collaborative effort between JTBC and Belift Lab.

Selected and groomed through intensive training, these five girls made their debut as ILLIT. They debuted on March 25, 2024, with the release of their mini-album SUPER REAL ME. The album featured standout tracks such as Magnetic, Midnight Fiction, My World, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. Notably, Magnetic captured attention with its infectious beats, captivating chorus, and visually striking conceptual music video.

The debut proved to be monumental, as within three weeks, ILLIT made their Billboard debut with Magnetic securing top 10 positions on the Global 200 and Excluding U.S Charts. Furthermore, on April 17, the song broke into the prestigious Hot 100 list, securing the 91st position. Accompanied by a meticulously crafted music video, Magnetic showcases the group's impeccable dancing prowess. With its dynamic choreography, the MV swiftly garnered 37 million views on YouTube, captivating audiences worldwide. As ILLIT continues to make waves, they have already amassed a devoted fanbase eagerly anticipating their future ventures as an up-and-coming K-pop girl group.

