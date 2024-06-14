ILLIT’s Wonhee injures ankle; to be seated during group’s stage at upcoming Weverse Con Festival

ILLIT, a rookie girl group, is getting ready for their first Weverse Con Festival attendance. Amid the heightened excitement, the group’s agency has announced that Wonhee will not be seen performing choreography alongside the other members due to an injury in her ankle.

On June 14, ILLIT’s agency BELIFT LAB announced that Wonhee sustained an ankle injury earlier this week. She has since received medical help and the professionals have advised her to minimize excessive movements. In addition, she is also taking support of an ankle brace to reduce tension and strain on the injury.

On this day, the agency further stated that, though Wonhee will participate in the Weverse Con Festival 2024 on June 15, she will remain seated during ILLIT’s stage. She will not participate in the choreography performance alongside other members.

BELIFT LAB said that since Wonhee is excited to attend the festival alongside other members, the agency has taken this decision without causing further harm to his injured ankle.

“We will do our best to aid in Wonhee’s treatment so that she gets a soon recovery and returns with better health to her fans”, ILLIT’s agency expressed their utmost support towards the K-pop idol.

More about Weverse Con Festival 2024

Meanwhile, this will mark ILLIT’s first Weverse Con Festival since their debut earlier this year. Alongside ILLIT, many other renewed K-pop groups will attend the concerts arranged by a joint partnership between HYBE and AliExpress.

This year, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, Billlie, TWS, &TEAM, fromis_9, PLAVE, Kwon Eun Bi, and more K-pop acts will set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performances.

More about ILLIT

ILLIT is a newly-formed K-pop girl group by BELIFT LAB, a HYBE subsidiary who also formed ENHYPEN. The group consists of five members with refreshing visuals including Minju, Moka, Iroha, Yunah, and Wonhee.

On March 25, 2024, the five-piece group made their anticipated debut with the first single Magnetic from their first extended play SUPER REAL ME. The song immediately caught the attention of K-pop fans and soared high on global music charts, previewing the bright future of ILLIT.

Within four months of its release, Magnetic has already amassed a whopping 95 million views on YouTube, showcasing the group’s already massive fandom’s determination.

