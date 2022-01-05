'ILY:1' to debut as a six member girl group with THESE 'Girls Planet 999' contestants

The new girl group with four 'Girls Planet 999' contestants will be debuting in a few months! Earlier in December, FCENM Entertainment announced that 'Girls Planet 999' contestants Kishida Ririka, Hayase Hana, Chang Ching, and Lee Yun Ji would be debuting in their upcoming six-member girl group.

Now in a fresh update, on January 5 2022, FCENM confirmed that the new girl group would debut sometime in March and that their group name will be ILY:1. Later today, the agency will open ILY:1’s official social media accounts. Meanwhile, the remaining two members of FC ENM's first K-Pop girl group ILY:1 will be revealed accordingly, leading up to the team's full debut in March.

'ILY:1' is a combination of the word 'I' and the suffix '-ly,' meaning 'like I' or 'like myself,' while the '1' represents the individual members with their unique characteristics coming together as one group. It also carries the additional meaning of the acronym for 'I Love You,' representing the group’s love for their fans. The name is pronounced 'eye-li-one.'

Girls Planet 999's first group Kep1er made their highly-anticipated debut with their first mini-album 'FIRST IMPACT' and its title track 'WA DA DA.'

