Im Joo Hwan ‘satisfied’ with The Spies Who Loved Me ending; Says ‘leaving was the 1 option to protect others’

Im Joo Hwan recently opened up about his hit show The Spies Who Loved Me that recently ended. Scroll down to see what the star had to say.

Im Joo Hwan recently participated in an interview with Maeil Business Newspaper’s Star Today about the end of his drama “The Spies Who Loved Me.” In “The Spies Who Loved Me,” a wedding dress designer named Kang Ah Reum (Yoo In Na) gets caught between her ex-husband, Jun Ji Hoon (Eric), and her current husband, Derek Hyun (Im Joo Hwan), who are both spies working undercover.

*Spoiler alert* At the end of the drama, Derek Hyun is unable to choose between his wife and his mother and instead disappears and fakes his death. His wife, Kang Ah Reum, reunites with her ex-husband, Jun Ji Hoon, while his mother blames her crimes on her “dead” son and is released by the police. Although most of the characters in the drama get a happy ending, Derek Hyun is the only one who doesn’t.

Im Joo Hwan said, “I’m very satisfied with the ending. I think that leaving is one option in order to protect the one you love. I also think it’s love to recognize that you can protect someone and let them know. I think that Derek Hyun chose to go this route on purpose. In one of his lines, he says, ‘I don’t want to see Kang Ah Reum lose her confidence.’ Even though it hurt him, he left in order to protect Ah Reum. Ah Reum has given up on Derek Hyun and has moved on, but he wants her to not waver in her choices. I think that I would have acted the same way in his shoes.” He added, “I think that he must be quite sad. If only he wasn’t a spy, he could have lived happily with the people around him.”

Im Joo Hwan also sketched out a possible future for his character. “Instead of pursuing profits, I think he would have become a spy on the side of justice,” he said. “Maybe after some time passes, he can pull off another big operation with Jun Ji Hoon.” He rated his own acting in the drama as, “About 7 out of 10. I think that if I tried two or three more romantic comedies, I could rise to 10 out of 10. Personally, I’m not really picky about genres. I would like to try another historical drama again. I’ve worn a lot of suits recently, so I want to play a character who doesn’t wear suits.”

Credits :Star Today

